Today In History – April 16th

April 16th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a collection of things that happened Today In History.

April 16th

  • 1900: The United States postal service introduces books of postage stamps.
  • 2003: True North breaks ground on the MTS Centre.
  • 1912: The RM of Fort Garry incorporates, breaking away from St. Vital.
  • 2003: 10 new member states join the European Union after the Treaty of Accession is signed in Athens.
  • 2005: Survivor all-stars Amber and Rob Mariano marry in the Bahamas.

