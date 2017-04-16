WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a collection of things that happened Today In History.

April 16th

1900: The United States postal service introduces books of postage stamps.

2003: True North breaks ground on the MTS Centre.

1912: The RM of Fort Garry incorporates, breaking away from St. Vital.

2003: 10 new member states join the European Union after the Treaty of Accession is signed in Athens.

2005: Survivor all-stars Amber and Rob Mariano marry in the Bahamas.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea