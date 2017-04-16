Today In History – April 16th
April 16th
- 1900: The United States postal service introduces books of postage stamps.
- 2003: True North breaks ground on the MTS Centre.
- 1912: The RM of Fort Garry incorporates, breaking away from St. Vital.
- 2003: 10 new member states join the European Union after the Treaty of Accession is signed in Athens.
- 2005: Survivor all-stars Amber and Rob Mariano marry in the Bahamas.
