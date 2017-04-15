Today In History – April 15

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 1865, US President Abraham Lincoln succumbed to his injuries, after being shot by an Assassin at Ford’s Theater. In the video above, see the top 10 facts about Lincoln.

Here’s what else happened, Today In History:

1750: The French Military found Toronto, named after “le passage de Toronto.”

1814: Kingston Navy Dockyard launches two warships, the Prince Regent and the Princess Charlotte; under Commodore Sir James Yeo, they will blockade the American fleet in Sackett’s Harbour and capture Oswego, restoring Canadian control of Lake Ontario in the War of 1812 and ending the threat of US invasion.

1861: Confederation – Joseph Howe passes a resolution in the Nova Scotia Assembly for union of the BNA provinces, for referral to the other British North American provinces in July.

1882: Bank of Nova Scotia opens its Winnipeg branch.

1912: After midnight, Robert Hunston and James Goodwin, junior wireless radio operators at Cape Race, hear the last of the RMS Titanic’s distress calls as the stricken ship continues to send out signals.

1931: Six demonstrators are hospitalized after a clash with police; the trouble started after a crowd of 6,000 appealed for assistance from the provincial government.

1952: Hockey – Detroit Red Wings sweep Montréal Canadiens in four games for the Stanley Cup.

1975: Parliament raises salaries of MPs by one third.

1992: Canadian actor William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk) inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, along with his fellow Star Trek players Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock) and DeForest Kelley (Dr. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy).

2007: Manufacturing – Algoma Steel acquired by India’s Essar Global Ltd for $1.85 billion.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News