Today Is A Deadly Day

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 4th at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – You may have read about this yesterday on MyToba. If you did, please consider this a reminder. If you didn’t, check out these sobering stats as we head into another long weekend.

Manitoba Public Insurance says Friday is the worst day of a long weekend for traffic deaths and injuries. MPI’s Brian Smiley says 37% of all long weekend deaths and injuries on the road happen on the Friday.

On an average long weekend in our province, two people die in accidents and more than 100 others get hurt.

He says they’re trying to raise road safety awareness by warning people to slow down and pay attention while driving and not to text, drink or do drugs. And lastly, buckle up.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

