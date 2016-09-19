Time to privatize Manitoba Liquor and Lottery?

Imagine the amazing possibilities for innovation and growth by privatizing Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has just scrapped a terrible $75 million relocation plan. This is a great time to discuss an important question: Should Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries even exist in its current form?

My answer is no. Here’s why:

When they merged with Manitoba Lotteries, Manitoba Liquor changed their name from the old Manitoba Liquor Control Commission.

They knew how bad “control” sounds in a modern context, because they know it doesn’t fit with respecting Manitobans individual rights and choices.

They abandoned the old name, but they didn’t abandon the old attitude.

Liquor used to be sold like cigarettes are today, with a clerk getting your selection from behind the desk. They even covered it in a brown bag.

Before, during, and after the failed prohibition experiment, politicians wanted the people to be subservient to the state when accessing alcohol.

Our politicians still have that attitude.

With the tight political control of gambling thrown into the mix, we have a nanny-state mentality in Manitoba: The politicians who claim to “serve” us still try to regulate our behaviour as if we are their children.

We live in a different time and that condescending attitude has to stop. Alcohol is a legal substance for adults in Manitoba to purchase and enjoy. We should be free to get it at local stores, so long as those stores follow the law. We don’t need elitist politician-controlled stores to run it all. And it makes no sense for the government to have a monopoly on gambling.

That’s why we need to fully privatize Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries. This would empower Manitobans to make our own choices free of foolish political control.

Privatizing Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will Empower Manitobans

Imagine the wave of growth and opportunity that would follow as Manitoba’s amazingly innovative and hardworking entrepreneurs were freed to fully enter the liquor and lottery industries.

New businesses with new ideas and new innovations we can’t even imagine right now could help grow our economy.

Manitobans would be treated like the adults we are.

Privatizing Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries would create many jobs. As James Cowan described in Canadian Business, Alberta’s privatization of liquor increased the number of stores from 208 to 1,333 . This increased jobs in the sector by almost 400%.

Right now, Manitoba’s entrepreneurs are denied that opportunity to create jobs. That’s because our politicians would rather keep all the control in their hands. They want all the money flowing into government coffers to be spent by politicians instead of the people.

A few special favours or exceptions to the strict rules are made once in a while, but the politicians remain firmly in control. The politicians want the money and the power all at your expense. They want us to cheer when we are “allowed” some special new service. They don’t want us to question why we need to get politicians permission in the first place.

Elitist politicians need to stop trying to control our lives

We are far from the time of alcohol prohibition. The individual rights of Manitobans must be embraced. The rigid and controlling “politicians know best” attitude must be left in the past.

With good regulations in place, Manitobans should have way more options to purchase liquor and gamble. If you want to open up a private liquor store and you are willing to follow the laws, no politician should be able to stand in your way.

That is why we need to fully privatize Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries. It will create great opportunities for Manitoba’s innovative population. It will create many jobs and economic growth. And it will be an important sign of respect for the maturity and choice of Manitobans.

Just imagine the great possibilities.

-Spencer Fernando, MyToba Voices

Spencer Fernando has experience in both politics and journalism, having served as a communications professional, policy analyst, opinion writer, and opinion section editor for two newspapers. You can read more of his work at SpencerFernando.com