Tim McLean’s Mother Says “A Great Injustice Has Occurred”

WINNIPEG, MB – Carol de Delley – the Mother of Tim McLean – has shared her thoughts on Vince Li (Will Baker)’s absolute discharge.

Here is what de Delley wrote in a Facebook post.

How do I feel?

I feel that a great injustice has occurred. I feel most people agree. I’m grateful that Timothy’s death has shed light on the issue. I’m thankful for all the messages of love and support. I pray everyone now takes it a step further. Contact your local elected official. If you can contact me with a message or an interview request, you can contact your local elected official. It’s time for all people to take care of each other or what kind of a world are we leaving for our children. I’m one voice, I used it, please use yours. Thank you

Before Li’s release, de Delly had advocated against him being granted more freedom.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News