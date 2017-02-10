Tim McLean’s Mother Reacts

Hal Anderson
Posted: February 10th at 9:57pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – Tim McLean’s Mother, Carol de Delley, isn’t saying much but she has reacted to her son’s killer being given complete freedom. Here’s a post from her Facebook page…

Vince Li, now known as Will Baker, has been granted an absolute discharge by the Manitoba Criminal Code Review Board. He will no longer be monitored to make sure he continues to take medication for his Schizophrenia.

Baker, who recently began living on his own, was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing McLean on a Greyhound bus in 2008.
I have reached out to Ms. de Delley and hope to have her on my radio show this weekend.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
