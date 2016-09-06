Tim Hortons expanding into England

It’s widely known that when Tim Hortons opens a location anywhere in Canada a lineup forms. The first Tim Hortons opened in Hamilton, Ontario back in 1964. The owner at that time was NHL Hockey player Tim Horton sold coffee and donuts for 10 cents each. The Apple Fritter and the Dutch were among the original donuts sold.

Tim Hortons is very successful in Canada with more than 3,468 locations but, can it be as successful in other countries? Tim Hortons believes it can and is now expanding into England, Scotland and Wales. According to Huffington Post, the Tim Hortons parent company partnered with an investor to establish a master franchise joint venture company that will open the stores in these areas.

Earlier this year Tim Hortons announced they would be opening stores in the Philippines to become the first stop in Southeast Asia. It has been reported that second quarter earnings showed Tim Hortons locations increased to 4,464 stores that quarter, up approximately 3%.

Recently a new Tim Hortons location opened in Winnipeg at Polo Park Mall.

