Tickets On Sale Thursday For The Burt’s Haunted House

WINNIPEG, MB. — Tickets for the Burton Cummings Theatre haunted house go on sale to the public Thursday, September 14th at 10:00am.

Audiences will tip toe through the bowels of the theatre, winding their way from room to room.

En route, they encounter the theatre’s ghosts, whose morbid ends and shattered dreams lay bare for a terrified audience, especially the beloved theatre performer Mabel Hackney, whose ethereal soul has rumoured to be present in the Burton Cummings Theatre for years.

Those who enter will take part in an immersive experience that puts a theatrical twist on a traditional haunted house to deepen the terror by amping up the story and getting in your head.

Will Mabel escape the basement and find peace once and for all?

Will you?

“The response for the haunted house has been fantastic since we made the initial announcement. People are ready for a fright,” says True North Sports + Entertainment’s Kevin Donnelly.

“We have no doubt that people will be spooked as they travel around the venue, unravelling and discovering the afterlife of Mabel.”

Experiences will begin every 30 minutes and thrill seekers will be able to choose their preferred date and time by purchasing tickets at Ticketmaster.ca, visiting the Bell MTS Place Box Office or by calling 1-855-985-5000.

There are a limited number of tickets available per time slot, so it is best to purchase early.

Adults looking to party on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 have the option to buy tickets to the Afterlife Afterparty.

The 18+ afterparty will feature spooky cocktails, prizes for the best costume and the best dance music.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under.

All fees included.

For those looking to take in the official afterparty, tickets are $40.

Visit Ticketmaster.ca for full schedule.

Evening experiences may not be suitable for all ages.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea