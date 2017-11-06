Three Years Since Winnipeg’s Colton Pratt Disappeared

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s Colton Pratt has been missing for three years.

The 26-year-old was last seen in downtown Winnipeg at The Marlborough Hotel on Thursday, November 6th, 2014.

He may have later been spotted in a bus shelter at the corner of Main Street and Redwood Avenue in the early morning hours of Friday, November 7th, 2014.

Investigators have since obtained video of a man they believe is Pratt in the bus shelter between 12:20am and 1:45am on Friday, November 7th, 2014.

During that period of time, he encountered at least two different individuals at the bus stop.

Anyone who may have seen activity at the bus stop on that date is asked to come forward.

Pratt is described as an Aboriginal man, 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 160-pounds with a thin build.

He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Pratt was last seen in a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File