Three Winnipeg Teens Charged For Violent Crimes

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three Winnipeg teens are facing a slew of charges after a string of violent robberies.

The first happened Friday around 4:20am in the 5600-block of Rannock Avenue.

Residents were sleeping inside when an unknown male entered the home and pepper sprayed them.

He then fled the house in a vehicle belonging to one of the homeowners.

The second incident happened Sunday around 6:30am in the 100-block of Wendon Way.

Two suspects forced their way into the home and assaulted two residents.

One of the accused was armed with a gun.

The home was looted and the suspects fled with some property belonging to the victims.

One of the residents received minor injuries while the other required hospitalization for numerous lacerations and bruising.

The third incident happened an hour later on Sunday around 7:30am near Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street.

Two teen boys were riding their bikes when one suspect pointed a gun at them.

He demanded they get off their bikes and then chased them a short distance before disappearing.

Neither of the victims were injured.

An 18-year-old man has been slapped with 20 charges, including;

Assault with a Weapon

Two counts of Armed Robbery

Two counts of Break, Enter and Commit Robbery

Theft Over $5,000

Assault with a Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

12 other firearm related offences

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of Break, Enter and Commit Robbery, two counts of Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of Break, Enter and Commit Robbery, two counts of Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000.

Investigators have recovered the stolen vehicle and other property taken from the victims, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with defaced serial number, and a can of bear mace.

The three teens remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

