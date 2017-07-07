Three Vehicles Stolen From Winnipeg Honda Showroom

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three vehicles were stolen from Winnipeg Honda overnight.

Doors to the Waverley Street dealership were pinned to the threshold but the deadbolt was left unlocked.

The thieves were able to break the pins and gain access.

Winnipeg police say a 2017 Honda CRV and 2017 Honda Ridgeline were both taken and recovered.

The Ridgeline suffered extensive damage.

Sources tell MyToba News a bunch of desks inside the building were destroyed by the thieves as they fled.

A black 2017 Honda Civic was also stolen but has not been recovered. It does not have plates.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View