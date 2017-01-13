Three Suspects Apprehended Following Machete Attack
NIVERVILLE, MB — Three suspects are facing charges after a homeowner was seriously injured with a machete.
It happened at a home in Niverville, Manitoba back on January 3rd.
Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky
22-years-old from Steinbach
Arrested January 11th by St-Pierre-Jolys and Steinbach RCMP and charged with:
- Robbery
- Break and Enter
- Assault with a Weapon
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public
- Disguise with Intent
Jonah Daniel Wiens
21-years-old from Niverville
Arrested January 12th by St-Pierre-Jolys and Steinbach RCMP and charged with:
- Robbery
- Break and Enter
- Assault with a Weapon
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public
- Disguise with Intent
The third suspect, 25-year-old James Thomas Wiebe from Niverville, was at large and described as armed and dangerous.
Morden police arrested him Friday.
James Thomas Wiebe
*Pictured above.
- Robbery
- Break and Enter
- Assault with a Weapon
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public
- Disguise with Intent
- Five counts of Fail to comply with Recognizance
All suspects remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
1 Comment
This story would have been better if it provided information on the condition of the victim. The story completely focuses on the perpetrators. Also, linking this story to the increasing number of similar stories of machete attacks in Manitoba would highlight the question: why are machetes even sold in Canada?