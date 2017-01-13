Three Suspects Apprehended Following Machete Attack

NIVERVILLE, MB — Three suspects are facing charges after a homeowner was seriously injured with a machete.

It happened at a home in Niverville, Manitoba back on January 3rd.

Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky

22-years-old from Steinbach

Arrested January 11th by St-Pierre-Jolys and Steinbach RCMP and charged with:

Robbery

Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public

Disguise with Intent

Jonah Daniel Wiens

21-years-old from Niverville

Arrested January 12th by St-Pierre-Jolys and Steinbach RCMP and charged with:

Robbery

Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public

Disguise with Intent

The third suspect, 25-year-old James Thomas Wiebe from Niverville, was at large and described as armed and dangerous.

Morden police arrested him Friday.

James Thomas Wiebe

*Pictured above.

Robbery

Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public

Disguise with Intent

Five counts of Fail to comply with Recognizance

All suspects remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News