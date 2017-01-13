streetside

Three Suspects Apprehended Following Machete Attack

Andrew McCrea
Posted: January 13th at 4:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

NIVERVILLE, MB — Three suspects are facing charges after a homeowner was seriously injured with a machete.

It happened at a home in Niverville, Manitoba back on January 3rd.

Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky

22-years-old from Steinbach

Arrested January 11th by St-Pierre-Jolys and Steinbach RCMP and charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Break and Enter
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public
  • Disguise with Intent

Jonah Daniel Wiens

21-years-old from Niverville

Arrested January 12th by St-Pierre-Jolys and Steinbach RCMP and charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Break and Enter
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public
  • Disguise with Intent

The third suspect, 25-year-old James Thomas Wiebe from Niverville, was at large and described as armed and dangerous.

Morden police arrested him Friday.

James Thomas Wiebe

*Pictured above.

  • Robbery
  • Break and Enter
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public
  • Disguise with Intent
  • Five counts of Fail to comply with Recognizance

All suspects remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • M. W. says:
    January 14, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    This story would have been better if it provided information on the condition of the victim. The story completely focuses on the perpetrators. Also, linking this story to the increasing number of similar stories of machete attacks in Manitoba would highlight the question: why are machetes even sold in Canada?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.