Three Recovering, Pet Dead After Winnipeg House Fire

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Several people are recovering after an early morning fire.

The blaze broke out around 5:30am Tuesday in the 500-block of Simcoe Street.

It eventually spread to a neighbouring house.

Three people were rushed to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and other injuries.

A family cat was located deceased inside the home.

No damage estimate is available at this time.

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the blaze, but the fire is considered suspicious.

