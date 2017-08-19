banner20

Three People From Carberry Killed In Terrible Trans-Canada Highway Crash

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, MB – Three people are dead and two are in critical condition after a minivan carrying five people collided with a semi at the intersection of Highway 16 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Around 1:00 pm, the van was travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, when it started turning left onto Highway 16. It was then hit by a semi travelling westbound.

According to RCMP, there were five occupants in the van.

A 35-year-old male passenger and a 13-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

A four-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital, but has since passed away.

The 36-year-old female driver, and a nine-year-old male passenger are in critical, but stable condition in hospital. All occupants of the van were from Carberry.

The driver of the semi – a 62-year-old man from Ontario – has minor injuries.

All those involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Traffic in the area is delayed as the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team and the Portage RCMP continue to investigate.

