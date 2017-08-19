Three People From Carberry Killed In Terrible Trans-Canada Highway Crash

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, MB – Three people are dead and two are in critical condition after a minivan carrying five people collided with a semi at the intersection of Highway 16 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Around 1:00 pm, the van was travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, when it started turning left onto Highway 16. It was then hit by a semi travelling westbound.

According to RCMP, there were five occupants in the van.

A 35-year-old male passenger and a 13-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

A four-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital, but has since passed away.

The 36-year-old female driver, and a nine-year-old male passenger are in critical, but stable condition in hospital. All occupants of the van were from Carberry.

The driver of the semi – a 62-year-old man from Ontario – has minor injuries.

All those involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Traffic in the area is delayed as the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team and the Portage RCMP continue to investigate.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News