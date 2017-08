BRANDON, MB. — We’re in the last stretch of summer break and now Brandon’s offering a few new ways to enjoy it.

Three new playground structures have been installed at various parks in the city.

Here’s where you can find them:

Wascana Drive Community Playground

Access off of Neepawa Drive

Park Community Common

15th Street & Louise Avenue

Crocus Playground

Cornwallis Crescent

—MyToba News

Photo – File