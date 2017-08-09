Three More Manitoba Golds in the Pool

WINNIPEG, MB – It was a golden day for Sam Currie, Quinlan Roberts and Oksana Chaput.

Team Manitoba swimmers earned three gold medals at the 2017 Canada Summer Games pool on Tuesday as Currie and Roberts finished first in a pair of Special Olympics races while Chaput swam to gold in the female 100-metre freestyle final.

Manitoba also earned a bronze medal at a different water site as Maddy Mitchell paddled to a third-place finish in the single canoe 1000-metre final.

Tuesday’s four-medal haul raised Manitoba’s total at the Games to 24.Manitoba is still sixth overall behind Ontario (122), Quebec (82), British Columbia (77), Alberta (48) and Nova Scotia (30).

At Winnipeg’s Pan Am Pool, Currie swam to a gold in the Special Olympics 50-metre breaststroke, then Chaput, a 13-year-old who was the youngest swimmer in the final, finished on top in the 100-metre freestyle. At the end of the evening, Roberts took gold in the Special Olympics 100-metre freestyle.

In a very tough finish Team Manitoba missed out on a bronze in the pool by a mere 0.02 seconds in the mne’s 4×50-metre freestyle relay.

Manitoba earned its third medal in canoe/kayak on Tuesday when Mitchell paddled to a third place finish in the single canoe 1000-metre final. Mitchell had earned a silver medal on Monday with partner Nicole Boyle in the double canoe 1000-metre final.

Golf began early Tuesday morning at Southwood Golf & Country Club with all six Manitoba golfers playing their opening rounds. Ryan McMillan led Manitoba’s male golfers with a first round score of 69, while Bobbi Uhl led the female team with 74. McMillan started Wednesday’s second round just two shots back of individual leader, Christopher Vandette of Quebec. There are three more rounds remaining in team and individual play.

On the soccer pitch, Manitoba’s men’s soccer team won 5-0 over Yukon in its opening match of the Games. Team Manitoba will conclude group play with a game against Quebec on Wednesday. With a win Manitoba will secure top spot in Group A.

Team Manitoba’s volleyball teams each won on Tuesday. The women’s team beat Saskatchewan in four sets, while the men’s team topped New Brunswick in straight sets. The women remain unbeaten through three qualification round games.

The final sport to start in these Games is wrestling and it gets underway on Wednesday. As well, Manitoba’s women’s softball team, both men’s and women’s volleyball teams and canoe/kayak all continue on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s Schedule:

Canoe Kayak

9:00 a.m. – Preliminary heats – 200-metre, 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

1:00 p.m. – Finals – 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

Cycling

10:00 a.m. – Female Road Race – Birds Hill Park

Golf

7:30 a.m. – Individual & Team Competition – Southwood Golf & Country Club

Male Soccer

4:30 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Quebec – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Female Softball

4:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Newfoundland Labrador – John Blumberg Softball Complex

7:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team British Columbia – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Swimming

9:30 a.m. – Preliminary Heats – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

6:00 p.m. – Finals – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

Tennis

3:00 p.m. – Quarterfinal – Doubles Female – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

Volleyball

11:00 a.m. – Male Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Newfoundland-Labrador – Investor Group Athletic Centre

1:00 p.m. – Female Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team PEI – Investor Group Athletic Centre

6:00 p.m. – Male Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Alberta – Investor Group Athletic Centre

8:00 p.m. – Female Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team British Columbia – Investor Group Athletic Centre

Wrestling

9:00 a.m. – Female Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Newfoundland Labrador – Axworthy Health & Recplex

9:00 a.m. – Male Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Axworthy Health & Recplex

2:00 p.m. – Female Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Saskatchewan – Axworthy Health & Recplex

2:00 p.m. – Male Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Quebec – Axworthy Health & Recplex

7:00 p.m. – Female Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Axworthy Health & Recplex

7:00 p.m. – Male Wrestling – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – Axworthy Health & Recplex

By Scott Taylor with notes from Joey Traa

Photos by James Carey Lauder and Rusty Barton