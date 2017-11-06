Three Manitoba Bisons Selected for All-Star Team

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bison football team may not have made the playoffs but several players have been recognized for a great season.

The three Manitoba Bisons named to the 2017 Canada West Conference All-Star Team are; Jamel Lyles who earns his second conference selection in his second season, Jayden McKoy and Brad Mikoluff were both selected as conference all-star for the first time

On defence, fourth year Jayden McKoy is a Canada West All-Star at the halfback position. On special teams, second year Jamel Lyles was named conference All-Star at the kick returner position while fourth year eligibility (second year with Bisons) Brad Mikoluff was named a conference All-Star at the placekicker position.

Lyles has now been selected as a conference all-star in both seasons at Manitoba (2015 – running back and kick returner; 2017 – kick returner).

Bison Football Head Coach Brian Dobie commented, “I’d like to congratulate the three student-athletes who have been deservingly recognized as Canada West All-Stars and pleased that Jamel was honoured again in his second season at Manitoba while Jayden and Brad earn conference all-star selections for the first time in their career. All three represent our entire group’s hard work, dedication and perseverance throughout 2017.”

Lyles, 21, is named to his second conference all-star team in his sophomore season at Manitoba. Lyles was second in the conference in kick return yards (339) and kick return average (24.2 yards per attempt) with longest at 57 yards. Plus, the 5’11”, 210 lbs. multi-talented player was tied for third in punt return yards (157) and first in punt return average (12.1) and had a longest of 46 yards while starting and playing in all eight conference regular season games in 2017. In addition, the Surrey, BC native was second in Canada West in all-purpose yards with 1382 (rushing: 691; kick return:339; receiving: 195; punt return: 157).

McKoy, 22, is a conference all-star for the first time in his fourth playing season with the Bisons. The 5’10”, 185 lbs. defensive back had another strong impactful season as he finished 16th in Canada West in total tackles with 34.5 (28 solo) and tied for third with three interceptions and sixth in CW interception yards at 47. The Winnipeg native also had two-break-ups and one forced fumble while starting and playing in all eight conference regular season games in 2017.

Mikoluff, 24, was selected to his first conference all-star team in his second season with the Bisons. The Beausejour, MB native was first in Canada West in field goal percentage at 84% after going 16-19 in field goals with his longest of 46 while playing in all eight conference games in 2017. In addition, the 6’0”, 260 lbs. placekicker was a perfect 15/15 in extra points and ended up tied for third in CW kicking scoring with 63 points.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from Chris Zuk – University of Manitoba

Photos – gobisions.ca