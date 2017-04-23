Three Drunk Drivers Caught Within 6 Hours: Brandon Crime Bulletins

BRANDON, MB – Take a look at the latest Brandon Crime bulletins, which includes three drunk drivers caught within 6 hours from Saturday evening to early Sunday morning.

Breach of Undertaking/Warrant Execution:

Around 10:00 am on Saturday, policy found an intoxicated man passed out beside the road on the 1300 block of 18th St N. The man then tried to stumble away. Police found that the 54-year-old Sioux Valley man was under conditions to abstain from alcohol, and had an outstanding theft warrant. He was arrested, and will appear in court Sunday morning.

Impaired Driving / Drive Over .08:

Around 9:30 pm on Saturday, police responded to a single vehicle crash on Dominion Way. A 23-year-old Brandon woman lost control of her vehicle and rammed into a light standard. The driver was arrested for impaired driving, and two breath samples showed she was above the legal limit. She was released to appear in court on April 27th.

Impaired Driving / Drive Over .08:

Around 11:35 pm on Saturday, police responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in the 200 block of 18th Street North. Police located a 27-year-old Brandon woman who appeared to be drunk. She was arrested at the scene. Two breath samples showed she was twice the legal limit. She was also driving without a license and without insurance. She was released to appear in court on April 27th.

Impaired Driving / Refuse Breath Demand:

Around 3:10 am Sunday, police arrived at the scene of a minor crash in the parking lot of 2600 Victoria Ave. A 38-year-old Brandon woman backed her car into a taxicab. She showed signs of being drunk, and subsequently refused to provide a breath sample. She was lodged at the BCC overnight, and will be released on a promise to appear.

Breach of Probation:

Around 2:00 am Sunday, police arrived at a disturbance in the 000 block of 9th Street. Police found a man and woman arguing in the hallway. The 34-year-old Brandon man was on a probation order to not have any contact with the woman. He was arrested and lodged at the BCC. He is charged with breaching his probation order, and will be required to attend court on June 26th.

Other Arrests:

Police made three arrests under the Mental Health Act.

Police arrested two people for intoxication.

Two people were arrested for Breach of the Peace.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News