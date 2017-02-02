streetside

Three Day Forecast For February 2nd

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 2nd at 3:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — A brief blip of sunshine will end in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

Clouds roll back in for Saturday and we’re expecting flurries that could spill over into Sunday.

Thursday

Sunny Thursday in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

Wind west 20-clicks an hour.

The temperature should reach -15 C, but the windchill will make it feel twice as cold at -28 C.

Clear with a west wind at 20-clicks per hour becoming light overnight.

Overnight, a low of -20 C and the windchill at -29 C.

Friday

Sunny Friday in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

A mix of sun and cloud rolls in Friday morning.

Wind up to 15-clicks an hour.

Looking for a high of -13 C, with a windchill of -29 C.

Cloudy and dropping to a low of -16 C overnight.

Saturday

Cloudy with flurries Saturday in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

We should reach a high of -12 C.

Cloudy periods and cooler overnight with a low of -19 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

