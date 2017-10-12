banner20

Three In Custody For Winnipeg Liquor Theft

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three men are in custody after they allegedly tried to break into a business.

It happened around 2:20am Thursday in the 1100-block of Munroe Avenue.

The trio fled on foot as police arrived.

Officers chased them and called in the K9 Unit and Air1 chopper for backup.

All three suspects were located nearby with an assortment of liquor bottles.

Charges are pending against the men, aged 18, 19, and 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Images After New Zealand Tip
High Risk Sex Offender Back in Jail
Bicycle + Shotgun + Meth = Arrest For Winnipeg Man
Winnipeg Police Make New Arrest In Homicide Case

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.