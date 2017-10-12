Three In Custody For Winnipeg Liquor Theft

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three men are in custody after they allegedly tried to break into a business.

It happened around 2:20am Thursday in the 1100-block of Munroe Avenue.

The trio fled on foot as police arrived.

Officers chased them and called in the K9 Unit and Air1 chopper for backup.

All three suspects were located nearby with an assortment of liquor bottles.

Charges are pending against the men, aged 18, 19, and 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File