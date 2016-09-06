Three charged for Winnipeg property crimes

Three people are facing charges after a string of long weekend property crimes.

It happened between Saturday and Monday in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood.

Police allege the suspects broke into vehicles.

They say the accused also entered homes through unlocked doors.

A Nissan Pathfinder was stolen along with credit and debit cards, electronics, and sunglasses.

The accused were apprehended around 7:00am Monday after police located the vehicle near Cassin Crescent and De La Seigneurie Boulevard.

23-year-old Joran Christopher Anderson, 20-year-old Matthew Fraser Campbell, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested.

The three are facing several property related charges.

Anderson and Campbell remain behind bars.

The woman was released on a promise to appear.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca