Three Charged After Winnipeg Home Shot At
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two men are facing charges after a firearm was discharged inside a home.
It happened early Saturday morning around 1:45am in the 200-block of Selkirk Avenue.
Three suspects drove to the suite and discharged the shotgun through a window on the front of the building.
The trio then fled.
Winnipeg police say three people were inside at the time, including an 18-month-old child.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators caught up with the suspects nearby in the 100-block of Selkirk Avenue a short time later.
A sawed-off shotgun was also recovered and seized.
Richard Denis Champagne, 47, and Timothy Hiebert, 46, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with:
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
- Discharge a Firearm with Intent
- Mischief under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment
Raymond Lorne Smith, 62, from Scanterbury, has been charged with:
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
- Discharge a Firearm with Intent
- Mischief under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment
Champagne, Hiebert, and Scanterbury remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File