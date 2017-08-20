Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Three Charged After Winnipeg Home Shot At

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two men are facing charges after a firearm was discharged inside a home.

It happened early Saturday morning around 1:45am in the 200-block of Selkirk Avenue.

Three suspects drove to the suite and discharged the shotgun through a window on the front of the building.

The trio then fled.

Winnipeg police say three people were inside at the time, including an 18-month-old child.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators caught up with the suspects nearby in the 100-block of Selkirk Avenue a short time later.

A sawed-off shotgun was also recovered and seized.

Richard Denis Champagne, 47, and Timothy Hiebert, 46, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with:

  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
  • Discharge a Firearm with Intent
  • Mischief under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment

Raymond Lorne Smith, 62, from Scanterbury, has been charged with:

  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
  • Discharge a Firearm with Intent
  • Mischief under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment

Champagne, Hiebert, and Scanterbury remain behind bars.

