banner20

Three Charged After Violent Winnipeg Home Invasion

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 10th at 6:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after a brazen and violent home invasion.

It happened Sunday around noon in the 1200-block of Alexander Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the trio entered a door and confronted two victims inside.

One was struck in the head while the suspects loaded up a bunch of electronics into the victim’s vehicle.

They then fled the scene.

Hit and Run

Two hours later the stolen vehicle hit another vehicle and fled.

It happened near a business in the 200-block of St. Mary’s Road.

Then around 5:15pm, a security guard at St. Vital Centre called police when he noticed the suspects fighting inside the vehicle in the mall’s parking lot.

Winnipeg police arrived and were able to block the stolen vehicle from leaving the parking lot.

All three were placed under arrest and a search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of meth.

Grant George Oswald Barthelette

Barthelette, 26, has been charged with:

  • Break & Enter to commit Theft – Dwelling House
  • Two counts of Robbery
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Two counts of Warrant for Arrest (Fail to Comply Probation)

Matthew John Delorme

Delorme, 23, has been charged with:

  • Break & Enter to commit Theft – Dwelling House
  • Two counts of Robbery
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Warrant for Arrest (Fail to Comply Probation)

Tara-Lynn Lightfoot

Lightfoot, 26, has been charged with:

  • Break & Enter to commit Theft – Dwelling House
  • Two counts of Robbery
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
  • Fail to exchange particulars (Highway Traffic Act)
  • Two counts of Drive without licence or with invalid licence (Highway Traffic Act)

All three suspects remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brooklands stabbing victim dies
Winnipeg police investigating Brooklands stabbing
Fatal February fire ruled accidental
Three dead in Alexander Avenue house fire

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.