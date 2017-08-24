Three Charged In Another Winnipeg Carjacking

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg woman and two teens are facing charges after a carjacking.

It happened early Wednesday morning around 1:30am near Arlington Street and Sargent Avenue.

The victim parked his car and was confronted by an armed 16-year-old boy.

He pointed a handgun at the driver and demanded his car keys and cell phone.

The victim was not injured and called 911 immediately.

Police located the stolen vehicle a short time later near Wellington Avenue and Home Street.

The driver refused to stop and crashed into the front end of another police cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

All three suspects were arrested and investigators seized a pellet gun and bear spray.

The 21-year-old woman, Autumn Bo Antoine, the boy, and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with:

Armed Robbery Using a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Possess Weapon

Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

All three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File