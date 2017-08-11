Three More Canada Games Podium Finishes For Team ‘Toba

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba might be in the middle of the country, but we sure fare well on the water. In fact, Team Manitoba won four more medals on Thursday and all of them were garnered either on or in the water

Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won bronze in the double canoe 200-metre final while Oksana Chaput and her Manitoba Special Olympics teammates, Sam Currie and Quinlan Roberts, combined for three more medals in the pool.

In canoe/kayak, Mitchell and Boyle won their second medals in canoe as a team. They previously won silver in the double canoe 1000-metre final back on Monday. This was Mitchell’s third medal. She also won bronze in the canoe 1000-metre final.

Friday is the final day of canoe/kayak competition. Manitoba athletes will compete in both the 200-metre spring and the 5000-metre endurance races.

Over at Pan Am Pool, Manitoba’s trio of Oksana Chaput, Quinlan Roberts, and Sam Currie has now collected eight medals. Chaput won her third medal of the Games, claiming a bronze in the 100-metre butterfly. Roberts and Currie finished in second and third place in the Special Olympics 50-metre backstroke. Chaput and Currie join athletes Maddy Mitchell, Victoria Tachinski and Emma Gray as the only members of Team Manitoba with three medals each in the Canada Summer Games.

On the soccer pitch, Manitoba’s male team gave up the match’s opening goal to New Brunswick before responding with two of their own to win 2-1 and advance to the semifinals. Max Dragojevic tied the game for the home side prior to half time then midway through the second half, centre back Josh Munoz scored the winner as Team Manitoba advanced to the semifinal against Alberta, a match that will be broadcast on TSN.

Ryan MacMillan had another solid day out at Southwood Golf and Country Club. McMillan shot a three-over par 74 on Thursday and that leaves him in third place in the men’s tournament. Mac Millan is five shots out of the lead heading to the final round today.

Several individual Team Manitoba wrestlers will fight in semifinal competition on Friday. Hunter Lee and Carson Lee, brothers from Flin Flon, have both advanced. Fellow Manitoba wrestlers Jessica Rabet, Khaled Aldrar, and Kyle Steeves have also advanced in their respective weight classes.

Manitoba’s men’s volleyball team lost to Alberta on Thursday and will play a placing match against Saskatchewan on Friday.

Manitoba’s women’s team didn’t have to play on Thursday. They advanced directly to Friday’s semifinal against Ontario at Investors Group Athletic Centre at 8 p.m.

The Schedule for Friday:

Canoe Kayak

9:00 a.m. – Preliminary heats – 200-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

11:00 a.m. – Finals – 200-metre & 5000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

Golf

7:30 a.m. – Individual & Team Competition – Southwood Golf & Country Club

Male Soccer

7:30 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Female Softball

1:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Swimming

9:30 a.m. – Preliminary Heats – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

6:00 p.m. – Finals – Various categories – Pan Am Pool

Tennis

9:00 a.m. – Team Mix – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

3:00 p.m. – Semifinal – Female and Male Doubles – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

4:30 p.m. – Semifinal – Female and Male Singles – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

Volleyball

8:00 p.m. – Female Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – Investor Group Athletic Centre

Wrestling

10:00 a.m. – Male & Female Wrestling – Semifinal Matches – Axworthy Health & Recplex

7:30 p.m. – Male & Female Wrestling – Medal Round Matches – Axworthy Health & Recplex

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Files – Joey Traa

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports