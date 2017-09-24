Three Big Winners In Saturday’s Lotto 649
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three big winners in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.
One lucky player in Ontario won the $5-million jackpot.
One player in Quebec won the guaranteed $1-million prize while another matched five of six numbers and the bonus to claim $221,962.90.
The next Lotto 649 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27th.
An estimated $5-million is again up for grabs.
MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File