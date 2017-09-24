Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Three Big Winners In Saturday’s Lotto 649

Lotto 6/49 649
Andrew McCrea
Posted: 15 seconds ago Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three big winners in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

One lucky player in Ontario won the $5-million jackpot.

One player in Quebec won the guaranteed $1-million prize while another matched five of six numbers and the bonus to claim $221,962.90.

The next Lotto 649 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27th.

An estimated $5-million is again up for grabs.

MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
No Lotto 649 Winner Saturday Night
Alberta And Ontario Winners In Saturday’s Lotto 649
No Winner In $7M Lotto 649 Draw
Quebec, Ontario Tickets Win Lotto 649

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.