Three Big Winners In Saturday’s Lotto 649

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three big winners in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

One lucky player in Ontario won the $5-million jackpot.

One player in Quebec won the guaranteed $1-million prize while another matched five of six numbers and the bonus to claim $221,962.90.

The next Lotto 649 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27th.

An estimated $5-million is again up for grabs.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File