Three Behind Bars For Shooting Of Winnipeg Woman
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after a woman was shot in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood.
It happened early Friday morning around 7:45am in the 500-block of St. Johns Avenue.
The victim, who is in her 20’s, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.
She was later upgraded to stable.
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested September 17th.
Roy Lionel Laquette has been charged for the shooting and an incident from earlier this summer:
- Two counts of Break and Enter
- Two counts of Aggravated Assault
- Two counts of Wear Disguise with Intent
- Robbery
- Assault with Weapon
- Assault
- Discharge Firearm with Intent
- Two counts of Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order
Winnipeg police also arrested a 20-year-old man and 15-year-old boy for the shooting on Saturday.
Winnipeg’s Rick Flett, 20, has been charged with:
- Disguise with Intent
- Two counts of Possess Weapon
- Break and Enter – Commit Aggravated Assault
- Carry Concealed Weapon – Prohibited
- Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Break and Enter – Commit Assault
The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with:
- Disguise with Intent
- Assault with a Weapon
- Two counts of Possess Weapon
- Break and Enter – Commit Aggravated Assault
- Carry Concealed Weapon – Prohibited
- Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Break and Enter – Commit Assault
- Two counts of Fail to Comply Undertaking
All three remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File