Three Behind Bars For Shooting Of Winnipeg Woman

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after a woman was shot in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood.

It happened early Friday morning around 7:45am in the 500-block of St. Johns Avenue.

The victim, who is in her 20’s, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

She was later upgraded to stable.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested September 17th.

Roy Lionel Laquette has been charged for the shooting and an incident from earlier this summer:

  • Two counts of Break and Enter
  • Two counts of Aggravated Assault
  • Two counts of Wear Disguise with Intent
  • Robbery
  • Assault with Weapon
  • Assault
  • Discharge Firearm with Intent
  • Two counts of Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order

Winnipeg police also arrested a 20-year-old man and 15-year-old boy for the shooting on Saturday.

Winnipeg’s Rick Flett, 20, has been charged with:

  • Disguise with Intent
  • Two counts of Possess Weapon
  • Break and Enter – Commit Aggravated Assault
  • Carry Concealed Weapon – Prohibited
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Break and Enter – Commit Assault

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with:

  • Disguise with Intent
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Two counts of Possess Weapon
  • Break and Enter – Commit Aggravated Assault
  • Carry Concealed Weapon – Prohibited
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Break and Enter – Commit Assault
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply Undertaking

All three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

