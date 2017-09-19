Three Behind Bars For Shooting Of Winnipeg Woman

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after a woman was shot in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood.

It happened early Friday morning around 7:45am in the 500-block of St. Johns Avenue.

The victim, who is in her 20’s, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

She was later upgraded to stable.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested September 17th.

Roy Lionel Laquette has been charged for the shooting and an incident from earlier this summer:

Two counts of Break and Enter

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Wear Disguise with Intent

Robbery

Assault with Weapon

Assault

Discharge Firearm with Intent

Two counts of Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order

Winnipeg police also arrested a 20-year-old man and 15-year-old boy for the shooting on Saturday.

Winnipeg’s Rick Flett, 20, has been charged with:

Disguise with Intent

Two counts of Possess Weapon

Break and Enter – Commit Aggravated Assault

Carry Concealed Weapon – Prohibited

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Break and Enter – Commit Assault

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with:

Disguise with Intent

Assault with a Weapon

Two counts of Possess Weapon

Break and Enter – Commit Aggravated Assault

Carry Concealed Weapon – Prohibited

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Break and Enter – Commit Assault

Two counts of Fail to Comply Undertaking

All three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File