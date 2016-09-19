Thoughts for the Week…presented by Best Sleep Centre

Big congrats to EPH Apparel. It’s one of 10 Winnipeg firms on the list of the fastest-growing companies, put out every year by Canadian Business Magazine. EPH is actually new to the list this year and it’s the highest-ranking local company at #58. I interviewed one of the founders Alex Ethans a few years ago. Click play below to hear the interview. By the way, EPH was responsible for me looking so good when I married Jackie.

I watched the Emmys and Jimmy Kimmel did a great job hosting. I’m going to have to check out a comedy called Baskets, co-created by Louis C.K. and Zack Galifianakis. Louie Anderson won best supporting actor for his role as Zack’s mom on the show. Sounds funny.

I find them kind of annoying but maybe selfies are a good thing. Because according to a new study, they can make you more confident. Researchers at the University of California have found taking any kind of photo makes you happy, especially selfies.

I get the flu shot every year from my good friend Dr. Ian Maharaj. But my wife Jackie refuses. She claims she doesn’t need it; she never gets the flu. Yes dear. But have you ever wondered why you get the flu even though you got the flu shot? I know I have. Well, it’s possible you’re getting the flu shot too early. An expert on walk-in clinics says pharmacies start advertising the flu shot in August, to get you in the store to buy stuff. He recommends you not get the flu shot before Halloween. Or it might not protect you through the entire flu season.

What do you think of these proposed growth fees for Winnipeg? Or I guess now they want us to call them impact fees. I’ve held off talking about them until the dust settled a bit. Here’s my concern. Buyers of new homes will pay these fees in 2017 but our property taxes will continue to rise. We already pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. If these impact fees would actually lower our property taxes, then fine. But I have a feeling our property taxes will continue to go up and these impact fees will end up being used for everything but growth. Can you say…cash grab?

Dolly Parton just put on a great show at MTS Centre. She even bought a homeless guy a hotel room. How cool is that? While I like her music, I LOVE her. She’s just so down to earth and fun. And she’s not afraid to say it like it is. Dolly got together with Pentatonix to do an acapella version of Jolene, a big hit for her in the early 70’s. And in just a few days, it has seven million views. Check it out for yourself in today’s top video, it’s great.

Gotta mention our Bombers. Seven wins in a row! They’re in Calgary Saturday. The next game at IGF is Friday, September 30th. Keep it up, boys.

Have a great week!

– HAL ANDERSON, MyToba Voices