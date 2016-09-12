Thoughts for the Week…presented by Best Sleep Centre

I’ll start by letting you in on a bit of a secret. Very soon, I’ll be launching a campaign here on MyToba with my good friend David Keam from Best Sleep Centre, the sponsor of this column. And if you want to beat the rush, David will honor the deal now ,seeing as how I’m kind of spilling the beans early. If you buy a set of queen Supreme sheets at the very special price of only $59 (the same sheets are $135 at Costco) and if you make a $10 donation to Calvary Temple Camp, you’ll get a free duvet cover of equal value. Good deal, eh? And let me just say a bit about Calvary Temple Camp. It’s one of the oldest children’s camps in Manitoba and it allows kids from any economic situation to go, whether they can afford it or not. That’s good enough for me. But there’s another reason I’m helping with this. A few years ago, when I herniated some discs in my back, David Keam asked if he could pay me a visit with Pastor Bruce Martin from Calvary Temple. I said sure and they dropped by and prayed with me at a time when I really needed it. So I’m happy to try and return the favour now by spreading the word about this special promotion. It’ll get you a heck of a deal on sheets and a duvet cover while sending kids to camp who otherwise might not get the chance. So please buy those super soft sheets, make a small donation and enjoy that free duvet cover knowing you’re also helping a great cause.

The new season of Dancing With The Stars gets going on TV tonight. I don’t really watch it anymore but my mom Ada is a big fan, or at least she has been in the past. I called her up in southern Alberta to see what she thinks of this season’s lineup. Click play below to hear the conversation.

Drew Willy is gone and Kevin Glenn is coming back to Winnipeg. Only time will tell if this is a smart move by the Bombers. But considering we’re on a six-game winning streak, the trades seem to make a lot of sense right now. I’ll tell you what I really like about this decision. The Bomber brass moved quickly on it. I think in the past the Bombers have let things fester and become a distraction. Plus I’m one of those guys who doesn’t think we ever should have let Glenn go. Football is fun again in Winnipeg. I love it!

I’d like to plug a couple great events coming up this week. Dine In The Dark, a fundraiser for the CNIB, happens Thursday night at the RBC Convention Centre. I’ve had the pleasure of helping emcee this event in the past, where I found out it’s not as easy as you might think to eat your meal blindfolded. And then don’t forget about the Terry Fox Run coming up Sunday at Assiniboine Park.

Have a great week!

– HAL ANDERSON, MyToba Voices