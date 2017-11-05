Thompson’s Bernie Carlson Gunned Down 10 Years Ago

THOMPSON, MB. — It has been 10 years since Bernie Carlson was gunned down inside his Thompson home by an intruder in the middle of the night.

Bernie Carlson and his wife Elva went to bed on Thursday, October 25, 2007.

As always, they left a light on. The front and back doors were locked.

Shortly before 1:00am on Friday, their dog Missy started barking, which startled the couple awake.

Bernie got out of bed and left the bedroom to see what was disturbing their pet.

Elva heard gunshots and footsteps running away.

She rushed to the bedroom door and saw her husband of 40 years lying in the hallway.

She hid in the bedroom and called 911 for help.

RCMP arrived on scene. The front door of the residence had been forcibly opened.

Bernie, 61, was deceased and the murderer had fled.

“I relive that night over and over. I want to know who did this. I want to know why they did this,” says Elva Carlson.

“Somebody knows what happened that night, and I beg them to come forward to the police.”

Ten years after Bernie was murdered, leaving Elva and their two adult sons behind, the RCMP continue to look for answers.

If anybody has any information about what happened in the early morning hours of October 26th, 2007, they are asked to call the RCMP Historical Crime Unit at 204-983-6880 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“This case has haunted investigators. Here was a guy, asleep in his home, and seconds later, he was dead,” says Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Dan Barnabe.

“Investigators at the time did everything they could, and now it sits with my team, who specialize in investigating historical homicides. We need to find out what happened to Mr. Carlson.”

—MyToba News

Photo – File