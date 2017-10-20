Thompson Woman Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle

NORWAY HOUSE, MB – A 29-year-old woman from Thompson is dead after she crashed her vehicle in Norway House.

It happened south of the West Island Bridge around 12:30 am.

When police arrived at the scene, they found her van in a ditch.

She had been ejected from the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man from Norway House was found buckled into his seat.

Both were transported to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police believe that alcohol and a lack of seatbelt use are contributing factors in the crash.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News