Thompson Teen Shoots Pellet Gun At Random Victims

THOMPSON, MB. — A Thompson teen is facing charges after firing a pellet gun at random bystanders.

It happened Saturday around 11:45pm on Westwood Drive in Thompson.

RCMP say two boys were targeted in separate incidents.

The victims, ages 15 and 16, were taken to hospital where they were treated for upper body injuries.

“We take all firearm calls very seriously and the charges reflect that,” says Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“This serves as an important reminder that there are serious consequences to recklessly handling and discharging any type of firearm.”

Jordan Niles Lerat, 19, was identified and arrested Sunday evening.

He is accused of two counts of Assault with a Weapon, two counts of Using Imitation of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Fail to Comply with Probation.

Officers raided his home Monday and seized a pellet gun.

The investigation is ongoing and Lerat remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File