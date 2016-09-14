Thompson homicide suspect in custody

Thompson RCMP have a suspect in custody for a recent death.

It happened just after 10:00pm Tuesday night in the city’s downtown.

Police discovered a wounded 17-year-old boy.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A 31-year-old man was arrested the same night.

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and Major Crime North unit are both investigating.

Police say the teen victim’s name will not be released.

MyToba.ca will provide other updates as we receive them.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca