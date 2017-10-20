Thompson Driver Hit Police Car With Pot & Cash As He Fled

RM OF GRAHAMDALE, MB – On October 14 around 2:30 am, Gypsumville RCMP responded to reports of an erratic driver going northbound on Highway 6 near Provincial Road 513.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, which had stolen plates, but the driver kept going.

Police followed the vehicle, and noticed that the driver was throwing marijuana and cash out the window, some of which hit the police car.

Around 100 km north of Road 513, the fleeing driver entered the ditch, ran out of the car and went into the woods.

RCMP from Grand Rapids and Ashern, along with RCMP Police Dog Services assisted. Police Dog Ozzy and his handler arrested the man in the woods.

Police found a large amount of currency on the road, and some was even stuck to the grill of the police car.

Abraham Horace Saunders, a 26-year-old man from Thompson, has been charged with the following:

Flight From Peace Officer

Possess Property Obtained by Crime

Drive Carelessly

Drive While Disqualified

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He remains in custody, and more charges may be pending.

-MyToba News