Thompson Boy Charged For Threatening School

THOMPSON, MB. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for posting threats against Thompson’s RD Parker Collegiate.

Thompson RCMP were notified Saturday evening around 5:40pm.

The suspect posted the serious threats on social media.

Police quickly identified him and charged the boy with Uttering Threats.

“The RCMP takes these types of complaints seriously and the officers in Thompson did a tremendous job in identifying and locating the individual responsible”, says Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“We are continuing to work with RD Parker Collegiate and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school.”

The accused was slapped with numerous conditions and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File