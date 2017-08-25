Third Carjacking In Winnipeg In A Week
WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s the third carjacking in Winnipeg in as little as a week.
It happened around 9:30pm Thursday in the 2300-block of Pembina Highway.
A 51-year-old man parked his vehicle and walked away when he realized he left his keys in the ignition.
He walked back almost immediately and noticed three teens inside the car starting to drive away.
The victim bolted towards it, now at Dartmouth Drive, and grabbed the front passenger door handle but was not able to open it.
He was dragged about 10-feet as the vehicle sped off before he lost his grip
Police say the victim suffered minor injuries in the carjacking.
Officers were able to locate it a short time later near Point Road and Pembina.
Winnipeg’s Tactical Support Team was called in and brought the vehicle to a stop in the 300-block of Osborne Street.
Police seized an airsoft firearm and machete from the boy.
One of the girls was linked to a theft from a vehicle back on July 11th in Central St. Boniface.
A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
- Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Two counts of Carrying Concealed Weapon
A 17-year-old Winnipeg girl has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
A 14-year-old Winnipeg girl has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
- Fail to Comply Condition Undertaking by Judge/Justice
All three of the suspects remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File