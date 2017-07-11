Thelma Krull Still Missing 2 Years Later

WINNIPEG, MB – Today is the second anniversary of the disappearance of Thelma Krull. She was last seen going for her regular walk in the Valley Gardens area. Her cellphone and glasses were found a few days later near the Valley Gardens Community Centre.

Police talked again this morning about a woman with a similar description to Krull who was seen with a heavy set man in the area of Kimberly and Gateway on the day she went missing. Homicide investigators say he was indigenous in appearance, about five foot eight and 270 pounds with a bowl-style haircut.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File