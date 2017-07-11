banner20

Thelma Krull Still Missing 2 Years Later

Hal Anderson
Posted: July 11th at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Today is the second anniversary of the disappearance of Thelma Krull. She was last seen going for her regular walk in the Valley Gardens area. Her cellphone and glasses were found a few days later near the Valley Gardens Community Centre.

Police talked again this morning about a woman with a similar description to Krull who was seen with a heavy set man in the area of Kimberly and Gateway on the day she went missing. Homicide investigators say he was indigenous in appearance, about five foot eight and 270 pounds with a bowl-style haircut.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

 

Tags: , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Mastermind Toys Opens 2nd Winnipeg Store
Deadly Elmwood Fire
Jimmy Carter Returns To Winnipeg
Challenges & Opportunities of Future Infill Development in Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.