The maestro of the market

Operations manager Scott Jamieson sometimes envisions himself like the maestro of Peak of the Market’s distribution centre as he conducts the flow of day-to-day product coming in and out of the D.C.

“I try to make sure that the right people are in the right place in the Distribution Centre. When shifting somebody from one area to another, a big part of my job is to make sure that we’re getting everything done on a timely basis,” he says. “There’s a lot of co-ordinating to do, which is part of the excitement.”

Jamieson got his start at Peak of the Market as a supervisor, honing his skills for eight years. He then pursued other opportunities for a while but he was drawn back to the non-profit organization six years ago, this time as the operations manager.

“It’s a bit of a unique position. I deal with everybody: the growers, the customers, sales, transport and accounting,” he says. “Everybody is so wonderful to deal with, especially our growers. Our growers are our reason for us being here. They understand the business and they understand what needs to done.”

In addition to the growers, Jamieson gives credit to the rest of the talented team that works cohesively together at Peak of the Market.

“Without a doubt in my mind, we absolutely have some of the best shippers, receivers and machine operators that there are anywhere. They have so much experience and they know their jobs,” says Jamieson.

“Some of my co-workers have been here between 15 and 45 years, so they’ve got a lot of experience, a lot of tenure and a lot of knowledge about vegetables. It’s quite an accomplishment and it speaks volumes about our workplace. It’s just amazing.”

While not at work, Jamieson enjoys spending time with his family and tackling home improvement projects in his spare time.

– JENNIFER MCFEE, MyToba.ca