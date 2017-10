WINNIPEG, MB – The Teulon, Manitoba woman shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting has been reunited in her hospital room with the man who saved her life.

Justin Uhart was bartending nearby when it all went down.

He put a hand on the gunshot wound on Jan Lamborne’s stomach and stayed with her until she went in for surgery.

Meantime, a family friend has set up an account for donations for Jan at the Teulon Credit Union.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook