Teens Wanted For Brandon Dine And Dash

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for a couple who allegedly dined and dashed.

It happened at a Brandon restaurant back on June 14th in the 700-block of 18th Street.

The suspects had food and alcohol totalling $50 and also skimmed up to $300 from the restaurant’s cash register when the employee went to the back.

Brandon police identified an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Both are wanted on charges of Theft Under $5,000 and Fraudulently Obtaining Food.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police.

Tips leading to the solution of a crime are worth up to a $2,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File