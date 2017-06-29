Teens Wanted For Brandon Dine And Dash
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for a couple who allegedly dined and dashed.
It happened at a Brandon restaurant back on June 14th in the 700-block of 18th Street.
The suspects had food and alcohol totalling $50 and also skimmed up to $300 from the restaurant’s cash register when the employee went to the back.
Brandon police identified an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.
Warrants have been issued for their arrest.
Both are wanted on charges of Theft Under $5,000 and Fraudulently Obtaining Food.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police.
Tips leading to the solution of a crime are worth up to a $2,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File