Teenager Arrested After Winnipeg Robberies

Winnipeg - Armed Robbery
Spencer Fernando
Posted: 11 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB – A 15-year-old is in custody after two armed robberies.

The first took place September 14, around 2:00 pm. A suspect male walked into a convenience store in the 400 block of Springfield Road, while concealing his identity.

The man pointed a gun at an employee and jumped the counter, opened the cash register, and obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

The second robbery took place September 15, around 7:30 pm. A suspect male walked into a convenience store while concealing his identity. When he approached an employee and made a demand for money, customers in the store apprehended the man and held him in the store until police arrived.

A 15-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with the following:

– Robbery
– Armed Robbery using a Firearm
– Pointing a Firearm
– Possession of a Weapon
– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
– Disguise with Intent (x2)
– Fail to Comply Condition Undertaking by Judge/Justice (x3)

He was detained in custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

