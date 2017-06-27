Teen Stabbed At Busy Toronto Shopping Mall
TORONTO, ON. — A teen was stabbed in his upper body at a busy shopping mall.
It happened just before 5:30pm Monday at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York, Toronto.
EMS workers initially believed his stab wounds were life-threatening, but paramedics were able to stabilize him before the teen was rushed to hospital.
He remains there in serious but stable condition.
The victim was able to provide a description to Toronto police.
He says he was ambushed by three men in their late teens or early 20’s.
One had a shaved head and red shirt, one had glasses and black pants, while the other was wearing a red and white striped t-shirt with blue jeans.
It is unknown what provoked the attack, but Toronto police don’t believe there is any threat to the public’s safety.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File