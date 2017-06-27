banner20

Teen Stabbed At Busy Toronto Shopping Mall

Andrew McCrea
TORONTO, ON. — A teen was stabbed in his upper body at a busy shopping mall.

It happened just before 5:30pm Monday at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York, Toronto.

EMS workers initially believed his stab wounds were life-threatening, but paramedics were able to stabilize him before the teen was rushed to hospital.

He remains there in serious but stable condition.

The victim was able to provide a description to Toronto police.

He says he was ambushed by three men in their late teens or early 20’s.

One had a shaved head and red shirt, one had glasses and black pants, while the other was wearing a red and white striped t-shirt with blue jeans.

It is unknown what provoked the attack, but Toronto police don’t believe there is any threat to the public’s safety.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

