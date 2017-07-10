Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Teen Fatally Shot At Cartier Hutterite Colony

RM OF CARTIER, MB. — A 16-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 3:30pm at the Lakeside Hutterite Colony in the RM of Cartier.

The boy was with other children at the time of the shooting.

He was pronounced dead the scene.

Headingley RCMP say there is no threat to the public’s safety.

Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all the updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

