WINNIPEG, MB – Mike McEwen and his team have advanced to the 2017 Viterra Championship final.

By advancing, McEwen matches Bruce Hudson as the only skips since 1945 to have played in four finals in a row.

However, unlike Hudson who played with different line-ups, McEwen has had the same team in his finals streak. BJ Neufeld, Matt Wozniak, and Denni Neufeld share in the amazing achievement.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News