Team Canada vs. Team USA in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Canada’s National Women’s Team selected Winnipeg as the second Canadian host for its six-game series against the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Team Canada will face off against the United States on Dec. 5 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

“Bell MTS Place has a proven track record of hosting successful hockey games at an international level and we’re thrilled to welcome back Canada’s National Women’s Team on Dec. 5,” said Mark Chipman, executive chairman, True North Sports and Entertainment. “It’s always an honour for the City of Winnipeg and our venue to be selected as a host venue for Team Canada and we’re excited to once again showcase this high level of hockey to all our fans.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday with prices starting at $17.50 (plus fees) and will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Canada’s National Women’s Team has won four-consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Winter Games and will go after a fifth when the puck drops on Feb. 11, 2018, in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File photo