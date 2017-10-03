banner20

Team Canada vs. Team USA in Winnipeg

Kevin Klein
Posted: 58 seconds ago Featured, HOCKEY, amateur hockey, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. –  Canada’s National Women’s Team selected Winnipeg as the second Canadian host for its six-game series against the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Team Canada will face off against the United States on Dec. 5 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

“Bell MTS Place has a proven track record of hosting successful hockey games at an international level and we’re thrilled to welcome back Canada’s National Women’s Team on Dec. 5,” said Mark Chipman, executive chairman, True North Sports and Entertainment. “It’s always an honour for the City of Winnipeg and our venue to be selected as a host venue for Team Canada and we’re excited to once again showcase this high level of hockey to all our fans.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday with prices starting at $17.50 (plus fees) and will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Canada’s National Women’s Team has won four-consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Winter Games and will go after a fifth when the puck drops on Feb. 11, 2018, in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File photo

Tags: , , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Moose Get off to Comeback Pre-Season Start
Moving Day for Jets and Moose
Manitoba Wins Four US Tournaments
Manitoba Bison Golf Team Has Back to Back Wins

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.