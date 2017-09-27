Team Canada Vs. Team USA At Bell MTS Place

WINNIPEG, MB. — Neepawa’s Halli Krzyzaniak was probably the happiest woman in Canada on Tuesday. She’d just been told that she and Team Canada, our Olympic Women’s Hockey Team, would be playing a pre-Olympic game at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

When Hockey Canada added Winnipeg to the group of cities that would play host to a pre-tournament match-up between these two international powers, Krzyzaniak Tweeted: “Who knew the #RoadtoPyeongChang would bring me so close to home? Basically a home game.”

It’s likely Krzyzaniak, a defenseman, will be one of four Manitoba players to suit up for Team Canada in Winnipeg on Dec. 5. Also with Team Canada right now is defenseman Brigette Lacquette from Mallard, Man., and defenseman Jocelyne Larocque and forward Bailey Bram from Ste. Anne, Man.

“Bell MTS Place has a proven track record of hosting successful hockey games at an international level,” True North Sports and Entertainment chairman Mark Chipman said in a written statement.

“It’s always an honour for the City of Winnipeg and our venue to be selected as a host venue for Team Canada. We’re excited to once again showcase this high level of hockey to all our fans.”

The series opens in Quebec City, Oct. 22, with other games set for Boston (Oct. 25), Minneapolis (Dec. 3) and San Jose (Dec. 15). In PyeongChang, South Korea, Team Canada will be chasing a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.

Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose ticket package holders will get first right of refusal for tickets in a pre-sale that starts this week. Individual tickets for the general public will go on sale on Oct. 5.

The teams will also compete in the 4 Nations Cup, Nov. 5-12, in Tampa, Fla.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Hockey Canada