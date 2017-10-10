Taya Guimond Missing Again

POWERVIEW, MB. — Powerview RCMP are looking for 16-year-old Taya Guimond.

It’s the second time since September 15th that she’s gone missing.

In that incident, Guimond and her three brothers vanished from Winnipeg’s North End.

They were found three days later.

Guimond was last seen on October 2nd around 4:30pm in Powerview, Manitoba.

Police believe she may have travelled to Selkirk or Winnipeg.

Guimond is described as Indigenous, 5’3″ tall, with a heavier build.

She has brown eyes and straight, shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Powerview RCMP