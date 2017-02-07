Tanev To Manitoba Moose, Kessy Released

WINNIPEG, MB — Drew Stafford is back with the Winnipeg Jets, Brandon Tanev is back with the Manitoba Moose and Kale Kessy has been released.

Stafford was activated on Tuesday from the Jets injured reserve list. Stafford had been on injured reserve since Jan. 21 with a “lower-body injury.” He missed six games. On the season, Stafford had played on 34 of 55 games due to injury and has four goals and 12 points.

Tanev, 25, had two goals and four points in 39 games in his rookie season with the Jets. Following a four-year career with Providence College, which included winning the NCAA national championship in 2015, Tanev signed with the Jets as a free agent at the end of last season and played in three games.

Meanwhile, the Moose announced that leftwinger Kale Kessy has been released from his professional tryout.

Kessy, 24, played 12 games on two separate stints with the Moose this season. Kessy is from Shanavon, Sask. He had an assist and 14 penalty minutes in his 12 games. The former Arizona Coyotes fourth round pick has six goals and 16 points in 18 games with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers this season.

The Winnipeg Jets play again on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. as the Minnesota Wild invade MTS Centre. The Moose play again on Wednesday night in Grand Rapids, Mich., against the Griffins. It’s the first game of a six-game road trip for the Moose.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy James Carey Lauder