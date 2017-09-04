Swap This for That to Make Healthy Lunches

WINNIPEG, MB. – Settling back into your regular school or work routine doesn’t mean your meals have to become boring and repetitive. If your taste buds are getting tired of the same meals and flavours every day, here are three ways to spice up some classic lunch favourites.

Swap out the PB&J. Trade the ingredients of your plain old sandwich for healthier alternatives to make a delicious and nutritious lunch. Instead of using white bread — which is full of preservatives and low in nutrients — opt for whole grains. For an extra health boost, try sprouted bread, which contains more protein, fibre and absorbable nutrients with no additives. Use coconut oil instead of butter or margarine and fill your sandwich with fresh veggies and good fats from avocados and olives. Lastly, skip the sugary and sodium-filled condiments and use fresh herbs like cilantro, basil or parsley. Don’t forget some hummus for a bit of protein.

Swap out the canned soup. In Canada, we’re fortunate to have an abundance of organic produce readily available at farmers’ markets and health food stores. Take advantage of this and make your own hearty soups featuring the fall harvest. A favourite this time of the year is butternut squash soup. Butternut squash is high in fibre, potassium, folate and other nutrients, making this hearty and healthy vegetable perfect for lunchtime. Set aside time on the weekend to make a big batch, storing in smaller Mason jars in the fridge for grab-and-go weekday lunches.

Feast on a colourful salad. You can mix anything in a bowl and call it a salad, but does that make it healthy? For a filling and nourishing salad, mix fall fruits like apples and cranberries with walnuts and almonds, and add to your mixed greens. Instead of chicken, choose grilled salmon for a serving of good fats. If you don’t have time to prepare and cook fish, try avocado slices and an omega-3 oil supplement. Create a super salad by skipping the creamy dressing and try hemp, walnut or flaxseed oil and lemon. Lastly, sprinkle hemp hearts or chia seeds for added protein and fibre.

You can get all of these ingredients at your local CHFA Member health food store, which you can find at chfa.ca.

newscanada.com for MyToba News