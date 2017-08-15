Swan River, First Nation Sign Treaty Land Entitlement

SWAN RIVER, MB. — Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Chief Nelson Genaille will sign a Municipal Development and Services Agreement with the Town of Swan River’s Mayor Glen McKenzie.

The deal is for a second parcel of land that the First Nation purchased under its Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) agreement.

On October 19, 2015, SCN bought 0.21 acres in Swan River, where the old “Swan Valley Hotel” use to be located at on 703 Main Street.

SCN is planning another strategic economic development project for this second land purchase in Swan River after it becomes Reserve land.

An MDSA provides for the provision of municipal services to the parcel of land and the payment for such services by the First Nation to the municipality.

This will be the second MDSA between SCN and Swan River. Their first MDSA was signed in 2012 for SCN’s first urban Reserve in Swan River, which currently hosts its “Club Sapp” gaming center.

MDSAs are a key milestone in the TLE land conversion process and paves the way for Canada to set urban lands aside as Reserve for First Nations like SCN.

SCN is located on Dawson Bay in the north section of Lake Winnipegosis, next to the community of Pelican Rapids, approximately 450 kilometers north of Brandon, Manitoba.

SCN is signatory to Treaty No. 4 and is one of the 15 Entitlement First Nations that has signed its TLE agreement under the 1997 Manitoba TLE Framework Agreement.

—MyToba News

Photo – File